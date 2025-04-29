Knicks’ backup guard encouraged Mikal Bridges’ in unconventional way in Game 4

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges had a rough first three quarters in Game 4 against the Detroit Pistons. He started the game shooting just 1-for-10 from the field, and looked to be in for another long night shooting.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges encouraged by Cameron Payne in Game 4

However, he turned things around late, hitting two massive three-pointers to cut into the Pistons’ lead. Those shots proved pivotal as New York would go on to win 94-93 in thrilling comeback fashion.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Despite Bridges’ struggles offensively, he still made a huge impact defensively, a sign that he was able to keep his head in the game despite his shots not falling. The person who helped him keep his composure? Cameron Payne.

“The PG version? ‘Make some damn shots,’” Payne said, via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “I can’t say [what I told him] on tape, but just know I was giving him a hard time. That’s how we fight through things. The accountability factor. I can go up to him and tell him anything and he respects it — and he does the same thing to me.”

Bridges needs to get going in the rest of the playoffs

Bridges said that, ironically, getting an earful from his teammates helps. The forward has had an up-and-down season this year and at times lacks aggression, but he became aggressive at a time the Knicks needed it the most.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

“Sometimes, [Payne] calling me some not good names helps, as well,” Bridges said with a smile. “It just feeds off that. But it’s everybody, man. I swear it’s everybody. Even Josh [Hart], JB [Jalen Brunson], when we’re on the court, they just tell me to stick with it. It’s not fun missing, and you wait for that next opportunity to shoot again and I appreciate those guys, always.”

Bridges is an important player in this series, as he makes all the difference for New York to get where they want to be. With them up 3-1 in the series, they are in a great position to advance and move on to the second round. They will try to close it out Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.