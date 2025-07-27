Knicks backup guard could see increased role under new head coach next season

The New York Knicks improved their bench this offseason with the signings of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. In addition, they still have Miles McBride as the primary backup to Jalen Brunson.

Knicks’ Miles McBride could have a big role next season

McBride could have a much larger role with new head coach Mike Brown next season too. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, such a scenario is a real possibility as they look to determine their rotations for next season.

“We don’t know how Knicks coach Mike Brown will deploy his rotation. But it’s logical to think that McBride will play significant minutes with Clarkson and Yabusele,” Begley wrote.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

McBride was a key component of their bench makeup last season, acting as the primary sixth man and the main bench scorer. Last season, he averaged 9.5 points and shot 37% from three in 64 games.

Though he averaged approximately 25 minutes per game, he was oftentimes not used in situations that would necessitate him being on the court. For instance, Tom Thibodeau was heavily reliant on his original starting five, a group that significantly underperformed during the postseason.

Brown can use McBride in a variety of ways

As for Brown, he will have the flexibility to mix and match his lineups that are suited for the right situations. McBride will likely see a lot of time alongside Clarkson and Yabusele, a unit that is sure to provide more scoring than last year’s group.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

McBride has also been in debates over whether or not he should be elevated to the starting five thanks to his shooting ability. Last year’s starting five badly lacked floor spacing, in part due to Josh Hart’s lack of aggression and also Thibodeau’s schemes.

Regardless of the role McBride is in, he could be in line to be a significant member of what they hope is a group capable of winning the championship next season.