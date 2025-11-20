New York Knicks backup power forward Guerschon Yabusele has not had a dream start to the season. He has been in and out of the rotation this season and has struggled mightily on both ends overall.

Knicks’ Guerschon Yabusele has solid defensive effort against the Mavericks

However, Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks saw some encouraging signs from him. Despite shooting poorly from the floor at just 2-for-7, including 0-for-5 from three, Yabusele finished with the highest plus-minus at +15, going along with four points, two rebounds, and a block.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Yabusele played some very solid defense in his action, which helped the Knicks stay within striking distance despite putting up their worst shooting performance of the season. It wasn’t the best game for Yabusele, but it was a step in the right direction as he tries to make his way back into the rotation.

The Knicks are going to need more out of their wing players while OG Anunoby remains out with a hamstring strain. Without him, the Knicks are missing a versatile piece who can impact the game positively on both ends of the floor.

The Knicks are hopeful that Yabusele can provide a good impact with Anunoby out

Yabusele was supposed to make a steady impact upon his arrival after a solid season with the Philadelphia 76ers last year, but it has been the opposite so far this season. He is averaging just 2.6 points, shooting 31% from the field and 25% from three-point range, while playing only 10.2 minutes per game.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It has been hard for head coach Mike Brown to find playing time for him, but he was able to find a way to get him onto the court and make a solid impact. It wasn’t far from the best game Yabusele could’ve had, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Yabusele will hope to have another solid impact in their next game, when he and the Knicks head to Orlando to take on the Magic on Saturday.