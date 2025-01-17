Knicks backup center praises himself as an ‘elite defender’

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks needed a player to step up big time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers with Karl-Anthony Towns out. Jalen Brunson stole the show on the scoring front, but Precious Achiuwa made his presence felt defensively.

Knicks’ Precious Achiuwa is confident in his defense

Against the 76ers, Achiuwa scored 10 points and blocked three shots off the bench. He made a huge impact on the defensive end of the floor, and his rim protection was instrumental in his team securing a massive victory on the road.

He came up big in overtime, blocking a Tyrese Maxey layup and hitting a circus shot layup underneath the rim. Achiuwa was confident in his defensive abilities after the game on Wednesday.

“I’m an elite defender,” Achiuwa said via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post. “I don’t think I got to say that.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Indeed, his defense was elite, as he provided the paint protection that the Knicks have been missing all season. With Mitchell Robinson still sidelined with an ankle injury, the Knicks have had to rely on Achiuwa to be the main backup to Towns.

The main caveat is that Achiuwa is a bit undersized at 6-8, but he has said numerous times that he has no problem guarding all five positions on the court. He put that defensive prowess on full display Wednesday night.

“It was just reading the game. The ball is going to two guys [on the Sixers],” Achiuwa said. “I’m not the tallest, especially if I’m playing the 5. I’m not the tallest of centers. But I try to use my quickness, my arms. I got really long arms. Being able to read the game and time the shot.”

Achiuwa has stepped up when the Knicks have needed him to

The Knicks had missed Achiuwa at the start of the season as well, as he missed the first 20 games this season with a hamstring strain. During his absence, Jericho Sims was the main backup center, but now the Knicks are shopping him at the trade deadline after a rough season.

This isn’t the first time that Achiuwa stepped up big time against the 76ers. In Game 4 of their first-round playoff series last year, Achiuwa stepped up in place of an injured Robinson and shut down Joel Embiid in the fourth quarter, and blocked three shots en route to a 97-92 win.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The defensive tenacity that Achiuwa has brought is a very encouraging sign for the Knicks moving forward, and the hope is that he continues to make his presence felt on the interior. The Knicks’ next matchup will be against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.