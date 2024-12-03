Knicks’ backup center is quietly making huge improvements defensively

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Coming into the season for the New York Knicks, Jericho Sims was tabbed as the backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns thanks to the injuries to Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa. Sims started the season rough on both ends of the floor, which sparked conversations about Ariel Hukporti needing to get a look as the backup center.

Jericho Sims has been much better for the Knicks lately

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

However, Sims has improved significantly on the defensive end of the floor recently, which is huge for the team’s rim protection, an area that has been weak with Towns at the five. This season, opponents are shooting just 33.3% on shots less than six feet away from the basket with Sims defending the interior, and only 32.8% on shots from less than 10 feet out.

Though his numbers do not stand out, Sims has quietly been a top rim protector in the league and has quickly leaped at that end of the floor after things started rough. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke about the impact Sims has been providing in recent weeks and how important that is for the team going forward.

“He’s really worked hard at it,” Thibodeau said via the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy. “Very athletic. Great feet. And making the right decision at the right time. His athleticism is through the roof. He can react very quickly. And you need that. The rim protection is huge.”

Sims has filled in nicely with Robinson out

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks have had a noticeable hole on the interior with the absence of Robinson, who is one of the best shot blockers in the NBA. Towns provides them with a significant offensive upgrade at the center position but at the sacrifice of defense, which has given New York trouble in the early part of the season.

However, Sims making the improvements down low has made a massive difference for the Knicks. In Sunday’s win over the Pelicans, New York allowed just 85 points and blocked nine shots. Sims had his most impactful game on the glass as well with a season-high 13 rebounds.

Until Robinson returns to the floor, the Knicks will continue to rely on Sims to provide quality minutes. While it seemed as though that was going to be troublesome early on, they are getting a positive impact from him at the right time.