Knicks’ backup big man is massive X-factor against Pacers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years thanks to the leadership of Jalen Brunson and the level of play from Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.

Mitchell Robinson will be very important for the Knicks against the Pacers

However, the play from backup center Mitchell Robinson cannot be overlooked. He tormented the Boston Celtics in the second round, a series in which New York pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in recent memory by defeating the defending champions in six games.

Robinson’s impact on the glass and defending the rim gave the Celtics problem, with their only counter being purposely fouling him since free throws are a huge weakness for him. He was arguably one of the most impactful players in the series when he was on the floor, as he was a +46 in the Boston series.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

SNY’s Rafael Canton expects more of the same from Robinson in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. He said that Robinson will be the biggest X-factor for the Knicks in the series.

“Where Robinson’s impact will be felt the most is on the defensive end,” Canton wrote. “His ability to be a deterrent at the rim cleans up so much for New York’s defense. In 222 minutes with Robinson on the floor, the Knicks are allowing just 101.3 points per 100 possessions, which would rank first among all 16 playoff teams.”

The Knicks will need Robinson’s defense to be on point

The Pacers run a big frontcourt with Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner. Both players are well-rounded scorers who can get their baskets in a variety of ways, which is why Robinson will be so important this series, given that he is their best defender at the five.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson has improved drastically as a perimeter defender lately, and he can be used in drop coverage schemes with rolling big men or get a switch onto a smaller guard and force them inside the paint. The Knicks saw a lot of success with the double-big lineup that featured Towns and Robinson together, and it is likely that lineup will be utilized more in this upcoming series to match up with Indiana’s size.

Nevertheless, Robinson will be a huge difference-maker for New York as they look to reach their first NBA Finals in 26 years. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals tips off at 8 P.M. EST on Wednesday, and they will hope that Robinson provides a similar impact that he did against Boston.