The New York Knicks came through with a resilient win over the Miami Heat on Friday. Playing without Jalen Brunson from the start, OG Anunoby went down with a hamstring strain just before the first timeout, and he would not return.

While guys like Landry Shamet, Josh Hart, and Jordan Clarkson stepped up for the Knicks in his absence, the team is collectively holding their breath as they await a crucial update.

Anunoby pulled up lame after a fastbreak scoring opportunity was botched early in the first quarter. He was spotted grabbing his left hamstring on his way to the bench and then departed to the locker room. Anunoby was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after, and he would not emerge from the locker room.

Hamstrings have not treated Anunoby well in his career. He missed most of the second round in the 2024 playoffs after suffering a hamstring strain, which ultimately cost them an opportunity at making a deeper run.

Anunoby was fortunate enough to stay healthy for most of last season, and his impact on the court was truly felt as he avoided injury. However, if he has to miss significant time with this hamstring strain, that could spell trouble for New York.

The Knicks need Anunoby

Anunoby is their defensive identity, as he is their most versatile defender and plays it at an exceptionally high level. While they have guys who can step up in his absence, it will be a daunting task to replicate his defensive prowess.

If Anunoby misses some time, expect Shamet or Jordan Clarkson to enter the starting five in his place. Shamet scored a career-high 36 points off the bench in Friday’s win over Miami, taking full advantage of the extra playing time he received.

An update will hopefully be provided within the next day, allowing the team to prepare to possibly be without him for an extended stretch.