Knicks avoid crushing blow with encouraging Jalen Brunson injury update

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The story of the New York Knicks’ 97-92 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night was Jalen Brunson’s scary first-quarter injury.

While the shorthanded Knicks picked up a key Eastern Conference victory over the Cavaliers, their franchise player looked like his season could’ve ended one minute into regulation.

Fortunately for New York, Brunson doesn’t look like he will miss an extended period of time.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson’s X-rays come back negative after concerning injury against the Cavs

As ESPN published, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau revealed after the game that Brunson suffered a knee contusion and that X-rays came back negative.

Brunson sustained the injury after pulling up for a routine jump shot. The Villanova product drove middle and rose up from 18 feet out before coming down in pain. Brunson’s ailment appeared to be non-contact related. Though, coach Thibodeau mentioned that Brunson bumped knees, which likely could have been with Isaiah Hartenstein who set the screen for him early in the possession.

The 27-year-old point guard limped to the sideline and was later helped back to the team’s locker room. He missed the remainder of the game, raising speculation as to whether the infirmity would cost him a substantial amount of time.

When will Brunson return to the floor for the Knicks

No official timetable has been given for Brunson’s return to action. With a string of injuries to Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, the Knicks are not in a position to lose the third and most important member of their big three.

The Knicks’ victory was their third in the last 10 games. The hope is that Brunson can make his way back to the court soon to continue stopping the bleeding from a putrid month of February.