Knicks attempted to acquire Suns superstar forward at trade deadline

The New York Knicks are in for a big offseason after coming up just short of reaching the NBA Finals. They have already begun making changes as they fired head coach Tom Thibodeau just days after being eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Knicks made an offer for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline

They reportedly were aggressive around the trade deadline back in February, and nearly made a potentially league-shifting addition to their roster. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, New York made an offer to acquire Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.

The exact parameters of that offer weren’t made public. However, it is safe to assume that at least one of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, or Karl-Anthony Towns was included in that offer.

It had been previously reported that Durant and the Knicks had serious mutual interest, though nothing materialized. With the Suns in disarray this season, rumors began to circulate about Durant possibly getting moved midseason, which would have undoubtedly had a major impact on the rest of the league.

The Knicks could make a big move this summer

However, the superstar stayed put, as Phoenix couldn’t find a suitable trade partner in time. Durant would finish his season with the Suns and miss the playoffs. He averaged 26.6 points and 6.0 rebounds this season.

The Knicks are in a position where they have flexibility in terms of what moves to make. They can pursue another blockbuster and present a new offer for Durant or a different superstar, or they can settle for adding depth pieces and keeping the main core from this season intact.

They can make another play for Durant, though they might not have many other pieces they could offer. New York is in for a very important summer as they want to build a good enough roster to reach the NBA Finals, and while they almost landed Durant midseason, they may need to pivot in a different direction.