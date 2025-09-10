Knicks’ athletic trainer joins Hall of Fame as part of 2008 Olympic squad

New York Knicks athletic trainer Casey Smith is now officially a Hall of Famer, though not as a player like former Knick Carmelo Anthony this past weekend.

Knicks’ trainer Casey Smith enters Hall of Fame

Smith was a trainer on the staff of the 2008 United States Olympic team, often dubbed “The Redeem Team.” That squad was officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on Saturday, making Smith officially a part of basketball immortality for being a part of that staff.

Smith is the current Vice President of Sports Medicine for the Knicks. He joined the staff after the team dealt with an extreme amount of injuries in the 2024 season, and New York had robust health last season.

Smith and his staff were promptly awarded the Training Staff of the Year award by the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association. The big injury that occurred during the season was Jalen Brunson’s ankle sprain, which was feared to keep him sidelined in the playoffs.

Smith helped keep the team healthy last season

However, Smith’s work helped Brunson heal quickly in time to not only return before the postseason, but still hit the 65-game benchmark required to be eligible for season awards. Brunson would go on to win Clutch Player of the Year and be selected to the All-NBA Second Team.

The Knicks were blessed with good health last season, and they made their deepest playoff run in 25 years as a result. They are hopeful that their string of good health continues into next season, as they have their biggest expectations yet.