New York Knicks backup point guard Tyler Kolek is back with the Westchester Knicks in the G-League. On Wednesday, the G-League announced that Kolek has been assigned there, perhaps to get in more development while currently out of the rotation.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kolek began the regular season as a main part of the rotation, logging serious minutes as a backup point guard. However, he struggled to make a serious impact while on the floor, and the team struggled offensively with him.

Kolek has been out of the rotation for the past three games, with his only minutes coming in garbage time. Head coach Mike Brown had spent the early part of the season experimenting with different lineups to see which rotations work best, but his rotation has been more settled over the past few games.

Kolek still has skills that need to be developed

Going on a G-League assignment can be beneficial for Kolek, as he still needs to develop certain skills to become a main rotation piece. New York would love to get Kolek on the right track, as he has great potential as a playmaker and can be a solid scoring threat, too.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Kolek was drafted out of Marquette in the second round of the 2024 draft. He was highly touted as a college prospect and has the potential to be an elite player at the NBA level.

It is unclear how long Kolek will be on assignment for, but the hope is that he can return to the NBA with an improved skill set and make a case for himself to be a part of the rotation again.