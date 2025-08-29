Knicks are targeting former 6MOY award winner in free agency

The New York Knicks still have a roster spot to fill with about a month until the start of training camp. They have been linked to several players who could possibly sign for the veteran’s minimum, which is all they have room for currently.

Knicks linked to Malcolm Brogdon in free agency

NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed that there is another target on their radar. He reported that the Knicks and former Sixth Man of the Year award winner Malcolm Brogdon are linked.

“I’m told Malcolm Brogdon has also been on the radar for both the Knicks and the Timberwolves. Which are two of the teams that have been monitoring [Malik] Beasley’s status,” Fischer wrote.

Brogdon would be a good fit for the Knicks as he would provide them with backcourt depth. He is also one of the most efficient players in the league and is a strong playmaker.

Last season with the Washington Wizards, he was limited to just 24 games due to injury, but he averaged 12.7 points and 4.1 assists per game in those appearances. Brogdon had mostly been a starting guard during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, but he has shown that he thrives in a bench role.

Brogdon could be a good fit off the Knicks’ bench

In the 2022-23 season with the Boston Celtics, Brogdon played all 67 of his games off the bench and averaged 14.9 points and shot 48% from the field and 44% from three. His contributions led him to winning the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award, with former Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley finishing second.

Brogdon’s scoring ability would make him a good fit under Mike Brown, as he would give them a true point guard to use off the bench. Furthermore, he provides the floor spacing that Brown likes out of his players, making him a very strong fit.

Ultimately, the Knicks will keep tabs open on several free agents as the offseason hits the final stretch. If their top targets land somewhere else, perhaps Brogdon would be a good place to pivot to.