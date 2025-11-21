The moment OG Anunoby grabbed at his hamstring last week, you could almost feel the Knicks’ rotation tighten. He’s the kind of defender who changes the vibe of an entire possession, and when he’s missing, everything gets a little harder. But the Knicks haven’t panicked. They’ve leaned into their depth instead, and one name keeps inching a little closer to relevance: Mohamed Diawara.

It’s been small minutes so far — barely more than cameos — but the coaching staff keeps circling back to him for a reason.

Mike Brown sees potential, even in two-minute windows

Diawara has logged only 2.3 minutes per game this season, a number that usually signals a developmental year spent mostly on the practice court. But Mike Brown has been nudging him along, even if it’s only a possession or two at a time. Diawara has scored just seven total points in eight appearances, but the flashes are more about movement and presence than stat lines.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He’s got the long arms. He’s got the burst. And for a Knicks team searching for more speed and length off the bench, that’s enough to keep him in the conversation.

After the Knicks’ tight 113–111 win over Dallas on Wednesday, Brown made it clear he wants to find more spots for the rookie. As he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Post: “I would’ve loved to play Mo out there a little longer. Mo has done a great job in short minutes he played and to try to get him some minutes during this time of year, especially while OG is out, to keep us long and athletic would be ideal. And I’m going to keep searching to try to do it.”

You don’t usually hear a coach volunteer that kind of intention unless the staff really sees something.

Why Diawara fits what the Knicks are missing right now

Without Anunoby, the Knicks lose size at the point of attack and one of the most efficient help defenders in the league. It’s impossible to replace that impact with one player, but you can lean into traits — length, energy, willingness to move. That’s exactly where Diawara can carve out a niche.

He plays like someone who knows his path to minutes is paved with effort. His closeouts are sharp. His defensive rotations are early. And even with minimal playing time, he plays with the urgency of someone trying to earn the next shift.

Those little details matter for a team that’s trying to survive this stretch without compromising its defensive identity.

Brown is building trust now for later

The Knicks don’t need Diawara to be a scorer or a secondary creator. Not yet. They just need him to look like he belongs, and that starts with handling the pace of NBA basketball. Brown seems intent on giving him tiny pockets of real game action — enough to let him get beat on a screen, fight through one, switch onto a bigger body, and feel the speed of it all.

The experience matters more than the box score. Because if the Knicks are going to be the team they expect to be in March and April, they’ll need their 10th and 11th men to be playable, not theoretical.

Diawara is trending toward playable.

A small audition now could pay off months down the road

The Knicks are built to withstand injuries because of how deep and balanced their roster is, but stretching that depth only works if the youngest players can find their footing. Diawara has a long way to go, but Brown’s willingness to keep searching for minutes suggests the team sees more than just a developmental project.

If he keeps stacking small positive moments, the Knicks might walk into the second half of the season with a new piece they didn’t fully expect. And if that happens, this little stretch without Anunoby may end up being a blessing in disguise.



