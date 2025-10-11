Knicks are rolling out a brand-new offense and it could be elite

The New York Knicks are officially reinventing themselves, and this time, it starts with how they move the ball. Under new head coach Mike Brown, the Knicks are shifting from the isolation-heavy offense of Tom Thibodeau to a style built on pace, movement, and fluidity. The goal is simple: more touches, better spacing, and a rhythm that keeps defenses guessing.

This change isn’t just about style. It’s about identity. The Knicks spent years relying on their stars to create offense through sheer force of will, grinding out buckets one possession at a time. Brown wants to break that habit. He’s pushing his players to stay in constant motion, to create space without standing around and watching. It’s an approach that demands energy and discipline but has the potential to unlock a whole new level of efficiency.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A complete shift from the Thibodeau era

Brown’s system is a sharp contrast to what Knicks fans have grown accustomed to. Under Thibodeau, the offense often stalled when primary scorers like Jalen Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns were forced to create something from nothing with miniaml support. Possessions would drag late into the shot clock, leaving little room for secondary players to contribute.

Now, Brown is encouraging an entirely different mindset. The offense will revolve around pace and spacing — moving without the ball, cutting through the lane, and spreading the floor to open up passing lanes. It’s a read-and-react system that rewards awareness and quick decision-making over isolation.

“I want them to learn how to play basketball the right way offensively within our staples,” Brown said after the Knicks’ preseason overtime win over the Timberwolves. “That’s pace, whether it’s in the full court or the half court. And it’s spacing. If you hit that paint and you don’t have the ball, don’t just stand there. Get out right now and re-space to create more opportunities for driving and kicking.”

He added, “Space the right way all the time. Execute ball reversals to move the defense. Paint touches, not just on the dribble drive — with cuts and rolls and quick decisions. Hey, it hits your hands, shoot it, pass it, snap drive it to try to collapse the defense. Those are things that we believe in.”

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Adjustments for stars like Jalen Brunson

For someone like Brunson, this transition means more than a new playbook — it’s a philosophical adjustment. The 29-year-old guard has built his reputation on carving up defenses through patience, body control, and isolation scoring. In Brown’s system, he’ll be tasked with orchestrating more ball movement, trusting his teammates to keep the offense alive even when the ball leaves his hands.

That could actually unlock an even higher ceiling for Brunson. More motion means fewer double teams and better looks in rhythm. If he buys in fully, Brunson’s efficiency could climb even higher, allowing him to dominate without exhausting himself with heavy isolation minutes.

Maximizing player strengths across the lineup

The changes won’t stop with Brunson. Brown’s system will also alter the frontcourt dynamic, shifting Karl-Anthony Towns from center to power forward. That move frees Towns to operate more comfortably on the perimeter, where he’s one of the league’s best shooting big men. In turn, Mitchell Robinson will reclaim his role as the team’s primary rebounder and defensive anchor, focusing on protecting the rim and cleaning up the glass.

This alignment not only plays to each player’s strengths but also ensures the Knicks’ spacing remains intact. Towns can draw defenders out of the paint, opening lanes for cutters like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, while Robinson dominates the interior.

Growing pains before the payoff

Of course, change rarely comes easy. Brown’s system demands endurance and sharp decision-making, and the Knicks will likely need time to adjust to the new pace. Early-season hiccups are expected, but the long-term payoff could be significant.

The Knicks have one of the best shooting rosters in basketball, and with the right structure, they can finally unleash that potential. For years, they’ve been a team that fought their way through offensive lulls; now, they’re learning how to flow through them instead.

Brown’s message is clear: move with purpose, play with pace, and trust the system. If the Knicks buy in, this could be the most dynamic version of the team fans have seen in a decade.