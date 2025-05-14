Knicks are one win away from high-stakes playoff rematch

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are just one win away from knocking off the defending champion Boston Celtics and reaching their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000. The team that awaits them? The Indiana Pacers.

Knicks are one win away from a playoff rematch with the Pacers

The Pacers have been on some run this postseason as well, taking out Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and stunningly taking down the 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers in Round 2. Indiana, led by All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, has showcased their fast-paced, high-scoring offense that seems like it can score at will.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

A Knicks-Pacers ECF would also serve as a high-stakes playoff rematch from last season. Indiana knocked off New York in seven games last year after an unprecedented injury situation left them in rough shape.

This time around, the Knicks hope to maintain good health as they continue their title run. They have been very good with that throughout the season and into the playoffs, and every rotation player has played all 10 playoff games thus far.

The Knicks will want to avenge their playoff losses to the Pacers if they face off in the ECF

In the regular season, New York went 2-1 in their three matchups with Indiana, including a 25-point blowout win back in October. However, this Pacers team is different than the one that started the season slow, and they will be playing with some serious aggression as they look to head back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Who did the Pacers beat in the ECF to reach the Finals that year? That’s right, the Knicks. Undoubtedly, a Knicks-Pacers series would rejuvenate a long-time rivalry between the two franchises, given the history, and it would be a very entertaining series between two teams who weren’t expected to be in this position.

Of course, the Knicks still need to focus on the Celtics, whom they can finish off Wednesday night in Boston. The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum the rest of the way, so the odds are heavily in the Knicks’ favor.