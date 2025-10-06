Knicks are not underestimating competition in East

The New York Knicks have a clear and advantageous opportunity to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference and also represent the East in the NBA Finals.

Knicks view everyone as a legit threat in the East

With the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics being mostly out of the equation thanks to season-ending injuries to their star players, the Knicks are a clear favorite in the East. Of course, there will be teams that give them a run for their money, most notably the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Despite the clear advantage they have over many others in the East, New York is not underestimating the competition in front of them.

When asked who they view as the biggest threats in the East following their 112-104 preseason victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Jalen Brunson responded by saying, “Everybody. Don’t look past anybody (h/t Posting and Toasting).

The Knicks cannot play down to their competition

That’s a good mindset for the Knicks to have, as their expectations are sky high for this season. Many believe they are good enough to win a championship this year, but they have to show on the court that they can get it done.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Therefore, they have to take care of business against the teams that need to be beaten. Additionally, they have to prove that they can handle the best teams in the league better than last season, as they went 0-10 against the top three teams in the league during the regular season last year.

The Knicks are more than capable of beating the best teams and winning a championship, but they must maintain the mindset that everyone is a threat. They will be put to the test instantly upon the season starting, with Opening Night on Oct. 22 being against another East heavyweight, the Cavaliers.