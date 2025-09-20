Knicks are likely to make a trade to open up cap space for 2 veterans

The New York Knicks made a bunch of moves to deepen their roster for the 2025-26 season. The moves that stand out the most are the signings of Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet.

Knicks are likely to open up cap space for Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet

Both players are expected to have a significant role this upcoming season, but they only have room to sign one of them as things stand currently. Therefore, a trade may be in order, and the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy explained their dilemma as training camp approaches.

“The Knicks, bottom line, are hard-capped at about $207.8 million. The NBA and players’ union don’t want you to use “hard cap” since they’re trying to pretend it doesn’t exist in their CBA, but that’s the reality of the Knicks’ situation. They can’t spend a dollar over $207.8 million on salaries, at least not without a tree-planting scam and a shady uncle to circumvent the cap,” Bondy wrote.

“After spreading money to their 12 current guaranteed contracts, the Knicks are left with two roster spots to fill and the space to sign just one veteran minimum.”

First things first, the team is unlikely to trade any of its projected starters. The group is returning next season with a year of continuity built, and the organization probably doesn’t want to disrupt that with a trade that shakes up the roster.

The Knicks have enticing bench talent

Therefore, the bench is the place to look. Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele won’t be traded, as they both signed free agent contracts earlier this summer to play important roles in the second. Josh Hart is only likely to be traded if he’s included in a package for a superstar player.

The younger players are the ones who will have enticing value that could be useful in the market. Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet stand out, as those two players have good upside but also no clear path to playing time on this current Knicks team. Additionally, the Knicks are clearly prioritizing adding established talent to make a title push as opposed to unproven rookies and sophomores.

One intriguing candidate for a trade is Miles McBride. Despite him being the top bench player the Knicks have, they now have an abundance of guards on the roster, and the need for him is less dire with Brogdon here.

Therefore, he could even get dangled in trade talks as a possible player who gets moved for salary relief. However, it is more likely that a non-rotation piece gets moved.

Regardless of who gets moved, the Knicks appear to be keen on keeping Brogdon and Shamet to ensure they have the deepest rotation possible. It may not be long before a move is made.