Knicks are less likely to land former No. 1 overall pick in free agency

The New York Knicks have been linked to free agent and former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons all offseason. The guard has been linked to various other teams, with the Knicks appearing as a frontrunner due to their current standing in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks are less likely to sign Ben Simmons

However, the odds may not be in New York’s favor given its financial situation. Currently, they can only add a player by signing him to a veteran’s minimum, so there’s a chance that other teams could provide a more lucrative offer.

SNY’s Ian Begley believes that because of that, the Knicks are not in the perfect position to add Simmons.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“Logic tells me to take the field because there are so many different variables here for the Knicks,” Ian Begley said on SNY’s The Putback. “They have interest, other teams have interest, and they have one spot unless they make a trade to open up another. So it seems to me you are looking at Landry Shamet or a Ben Simmons-type player. That is why I would probably take the field. Are the Knicks the favorite? I do not think so.”

Simmons would be an interesting fit if he were to end up on the Knicks. While he doesn’t provide much on the scoring front, he gives teams an additional playmaker and an elite defensive player.

Simmons may not be the best fit for the Knicks

Last season with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, Simmons averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

His inability to space the floor could be problematic, as Mike Brown likes having players who are willing to shoot. However, playing him in small spurts where the team needs more size and playmaking could be impactful, and he would be a great depth piece given that he can play multiple positions.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, it doesn’t appear likely that Simmons will sign with New York, so they may need to pivot towards other free agents who are still on the open market. They have been closely tied to a reunion with Landry Shamet, and the two sides could come to an agreement at some point.

Training camp is about one month away, so it may not be long before the Knicks have their final roster spot filled.