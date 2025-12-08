The New York Knicks are anxiously waiting for an update on the injured Miles McBride. The Knicks’ top bench option suffered a left ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the Orlando Magic and is expected to undergo an MRI to determine the severity.

Knicks awaiting more news on Miles McBride’s ankle injury

He underwent X-rays following the game, which came back negative. He suffered the injury late in the third quarter after getting fouled hard on a drive to the basket and landing awkwardly.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

McBride has been playing the best basketball of his career, currently averaging a career-high 11.6 points and shooting 44% from three. He has been on a tear of late, including a six-game stretch where he knocked down 27 of 42 three-point attempts.

New York cannot afford to lose him for a significant amount of time, as he is what makes the Knicks a much deeper squad. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, he has consistently shown that he can have a positive impact in any aspect.

Who will take over for McBride if he misses significant time?

If he misses a significant amount of time, expect Tyler Kolek to see an increased role off the bench. He has seen the court more often with Landry Shamet still out and has done a solid job as a secondary playmaker in the second unit.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

He would become the main backup guard if McBride has to miss a lot of time, which would provide him with an opportunity to make a name for himself and also refine his skillset.

A further update on McBride’s condition is expected on Monday, which will then provide clarity on how to proceed forward.