The New York Knicks are finally seeing the potential of their depth thanks to the improved play from backup guard Jordan Clarkson. The guard has found his rhythm offensively and has made a huge impact for the team in the last few games.

Knicks' Jordan Clarkson has made a huge impact lately

Clarkson has scored 15 points in back-to-back games, and New York also won both games to get back over .500 in the early part of the season. On Monday against the Washington Wizards, Clarkson was 5-for-8 from the field and 2-for-5 from three while being a +17.

His shot-making was essential to their second half surge that allowed the Knicks to take a commanding 27-point lead, a lead that they would not give up as they held on to win 119-102.

When New York signed Clarkson to a one-year contract for the veteran’s minimum over the summer, many weren’t sure what version of him they were going to get. He has been known to be a strong microwave scorer, but his shot diet has its pros and cons.

Clarkson makes the whole bench perform better

However, the Knicks are seeing why he is so valuable on full display. Last year’s bench did not have an overly confident scorer who could provide a major spark, and Clarkson has quickly grown into that kind of guy off the bench this year.

With him and Josh Hart commanding the second unit, the depth of the team is showing out, which is a great sign moving forward for them. The bench was a major flaw from last season, so having a much more balanced unit can go a long way in terms of reaching their championship aspirations.

“I love JC. JC, he’s a professional scorer, man,” Josh Hart said about Clarkson following Tuesday’s win (h/t SNY).

Clarkson will look to continue his hot stretch on Wednesday when he and the Knicks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.