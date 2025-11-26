New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet was quickly emerging as a key rotation piece behind his strong play. His tenacious defense and marksman three-point shooting made him a valuable piece for Mike Brown’s rotation.

Landry Shamet’s future with the Knicks is in question

However, a shoulder injury that he suffered last week against the Orlando Magic could completely alter his future. As of now, there is no extensive update on his injury, with the team still labeling it as a right shoulder sprain.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

However, he appeared to suffer the same type of injury to it as he did last season, when he dislocated it during the preseason. Last year, he opted to rehab it instead of undergoing surgery, but he may be faced with a tougher choice this time around, with his future with the team at stake.

Surgery would almost certainly end his season, which would increase the chances of him being waived by New York to free up a roster spot. The Knicks added Shamet to the roster at the end of the preseason and converted his non-guaranteed contract into a standard one-year deal.

Knicks may need to add another free agent or make a trade

New York is already without OG Anunoby for the time being, and even when he is healthy, they are thin in the wing department. If Shamet’s season comes to an end, they may need to look at available free agents or even make a trade to add a valuable piece to their roster.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Shamet’s future remains uncertain, and until there is more information on his injury, the Knicks will play an anxious waiting game on whether or not he will miss the rest of the season.

The Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets as they hope to close out the road trip on a high note.