The New York Knicks will be getting back a key piece very soon. They have struggled badly during Josh Hart’s absence while he sits with an ankle injury, but they may not have to be without him for much longer.

Knicks could have Josh Hart back very soon

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Hart is close to making his return. He is listed as out for Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, which will make it the seventh game in a row that he will have missed since suffering the ankle sprain on Christmas Day.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In the game that Hart has sat out, the Knicks have struggled badly. They are just 2-4 and rank towards the bottom in several defensive metrics, and their offense has become stagnant as well without Hart’s playmaking abilities.

Getting Hart back will be key to getting the team back on track. He is the heart and soul of this unit, and energizes the team with his hard-nosed playstyle on the court.

The Knicks need Hart back badly

Hart is in the midst of a career season, averaging 12.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and shooting 38% from three. They won’t have him back for the Clippers game, but the hope is that he can make his return the following game, which will be on the road against the Phoenix Suns.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Until he returns, the Knicks will need to find something that can get them out of this slide. They need more from Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges in order to have a better chance of winning, as they have badly struggled during this losing skid.

The game against the Clippers tips off at 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday, where the Knicks will try to snap a four-game losing streak.