New York Knicks superstar point guard Jalen Brunson rolled his right ankle in the final minute of Wednesday’s loss to the Orlando Magic. He limped to the locker room and was later seen departing the arena in a walking boot and crutches.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson could miss significant time

No further update was provided by the Knicks or head coach Mike Brown, so the hope is that there is more clarity on his injury on Thursday. Until then, the team will collectively hold their breath that it is not a serious injury and that they are just being cautious, but it can’t be speculated on either.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The ankle was the same one that Brunson sprained last season in a March game against the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed about a month of action and returned in time for the postseason, and the team went 9-6 in his absence.

Losing Brunson would be a tremendous loss, as he is the main engine of their offense and their top scorer. Before getting injured against the Magic, he scored 31 points and was the main source of offense all night.

Others will have to step up in Brunson’s absence

If Brunson does have to miss a significant amount of time, that opens the door for Miles McBride to enter the starting lineup as the point guard. McBride has had a strong season overall and can hopefully keep the offense flowing in Brunson’s absence.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby would have to step up big time in any long-term absence for Brunson. Last season, both players had their best stretches of the season during his absence, which was a big part of why the Knicks were able to continue winning games.

This team is facing its first true test of the season, so it will be interesting to see how they respond to adversity. They will likely have to play at least their next game without Brunson, which is the last game of the homestand on Friday against the Miami Heat.