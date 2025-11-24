The New York Knicks ruled out Landry Shamet for Monday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets with what the team is calling a sprained right shoulder. However, that is unlikely to be the final diagnosis, and more testing will likely reveal the true extent of the injury.

Knicks will likely be without Landry Shamet for a while

Shamet appeared to dislocate his shoulder trying to break up a screen in the first quarter on Sunday against the Orlando Magic. It was the same shoulder that he dislocated last season, which caused him to miss over three months.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Shamet opted not to undergo surgery last year and rehabbed it to return sooner. The risk that comes with doing so is that it makes them more susceptible to re-injuring it, and now he will be faced with the same decision to make.

If he does need surgery, that would ultimately end his season in an untimely manner. Shamet was off to a very strong start to the season and was looking like an absolute steal for the Knicks by playing on a veteran’s minimum contract.

Losing Shamet is a huge blow for the Knicks

Shamet provided depth in many different positions and gave the Knicks a spark on both ends of the floor. Without him, they are down a key piece who gives them a positive impact regularly.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Knicks are already without OG Anunoby for some time as he deals with a hamstring strain, so losing Shamet on top of that is a major blow. The testing results still await both Shamet and the Knicks to determine how long his absence will be, but the expectation is that it will be a lengthy one.

In the meantime, New York will try to move forward without him. The game against the Nets tips off at 7:30 PM EST on Monday.