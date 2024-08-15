Knicks announce preseason schedule: Preview & Takeaways

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The new NBA season is quickly approaching with a tip-off date of October 22nd. Preseason games present an opportunity for teams to establish chemistry and hierarchy on the court. The New York Knicks will kick off their preseason in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 6, playing the first of five exhibition games. This will mark Mikal Bridges’ unofficial debut with the team, and his adjustment to his new role will be a key focus in the early weeks of the season.

The Knicks will play the Charlotte Hornets twice

Team Captain Jalen Brunson will face rising star Lamelo Ball twice in the preseason. Despite missing over 100 games due to injuries in the last two seasons, the almost 23-year-old guard is showing promising potential. Paired with sophomore forward Brandon Miller, the 21-year-old forward, who averaged 17 points per game in 68 starts last season, is considered an exciting young duo. Observing Miller’s performance in the preseason will help the Knicks to better prepare for his skills as a potential franchise player in the upcoming regular season.

Knicks will get a close look at one of the league’s top rookies against the Wizards

A notable preseason performance last year was by Jordan Poole, who scored 41 points in three quarters. However, he only averaged 14 points against the New York Knicks in the regular season. The Washington Wizards, a young and promising team, may be lacking the experience and discipline needed to close out games. The addition of seven-footer Alex Sarr, the second overall pick, brings agility and fluidity to the team, but the Knicks can focus on managing his positioning on the court. Two preseason matchups against Washington will give the Knicks an opportunity to assess the rookie’s development.

Projecting how the Knicks will match up against the Timberwolves

The New York Knicks will face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third preseason matchup out of five. Edwards, entering his fifth season after the Olympics, is highly anticipated to achieve great things. The 23-year-old prodigy is dedicated to cementing himself as an all-time great.

Anthony Edwards breaks out the WINDMILL in Paris! ? #ParisOlympics



The New York Knicks’ enhanced lineup, including the acquisitions of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, may pose matchup challenges for the Timberwolves. It seems that the Timberwolves might struggle to keep up with the improved New York Knicks, especially offensively.