The New York Knicks were one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA last season, which made them so dominant during their championship run. Despite Mitchell Robinson leaving the team in free agency, they replaced him with veteran Andre Drummond.

Andre Drummond could help form an elite rebounding combination on the Knicks

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Drummond doesn’t provide the same level of defense as Robinson, but his rebounding prowess is about the same, if not better. Drummond averaged 8.4 rebounds per game in about 19 minutes of action with the Philadelphia 76ers this past season.

Drummond now joins a team that already has exceptional rebounders in Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns. Between the three players combined, they averaged 27.7 rebounds per game this past season, with Towns averaging the second-most in the league at 11.9.

The Knicks could dominate the glass next season

New York was already great on the glass with Robinson, as he was arguably the best offensive rebounder in the league. Drummond specializes in defensive boards, which can prove to be vital in ensuring possessions end in one shot for their opponent.

With such rebounding prowess available on the Knicks, they have the potential to be the best rebounding team in the league next season, which can really be impactful in their quest to repeat as champions.

They still have other areas to fill, and Drummond’s true impact on the court remains to be seen. However, make no mistake, as Drummond could end up being a low risk signing that continues the Knicks’ dominance on the boards.