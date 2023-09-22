Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan claims he doesn’t enjoy owning sports teams

Dec 21, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks executive chairman James Dolan watches during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Despite owning both the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers, the infamously criticized James Dolan had some pretty stunning words regarding his passion for owning professional sports teams.

James Dolan claims he doesn’t enjoy owning sports teams

Speaking to the New York Times, he shockingly stated that he “doesn’t really like owning teams”, and added that he dislikes having to deal with economic tasks when it comes to ownership.

These strong words come as a shock, as both the Knicks and Rangers are competitive playoff teams in their respective sports.

Knicks fans have been vocally critical of Dolan for decades

New York sports fans have been vocal about Dolan for decades. The team is just now out of the laughing-stock realm that crippled them for much of the 21st century. In fact, Dolan is a prominent figure known to pry away negative energy directed at him during games at Madison Square Garden.

He has had fans escorted out of Madison Square Garden for holding up signs that offend him or for audibly chanting “sell the team.” Such actions have only driven fans’ outrage towards Dolan even further.

Dolan’s tenure as Knicks owner has been far from pleasant, with only a small handful of winning seasons in the two-plus decades with the organization, and zero conference finals appearances in the 21st century. Many New York sports fans will be hoping that these recent comments could signal that the end is looming for Dolan’s tenure as owner and his relationships with the organizations he runs.

Follow this writer on X/Twitter: @DylanBacker_