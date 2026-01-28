The New York Knicks will be heavily in the mix in their pursuit for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. With ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks are formally listening to offers for Antetokounmpo ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, they have a grand opportunity on their hands.

Knicks could land Antetokounmpo given their chances of winning a title

Antetokounmpo and the Knicks have been linked since the offseason, with the two teams engaging in preliminary trade talks. Nothing materialized out of those talks and Antetokounmpo has remained with the Bucks since.

However, Antetokounmpo could also demand a trade to his preferred destination. If that spot is in fact New York, they could have a ton of leverage to get something done midseason. SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the idea of winning a title could entice the two-time MVP.

“The Knicks’ interest in Giannis is nothing new at this point. Begley previously reported that the Knicks and Bucks had cursory talks about an Antetokounmpo deal in August. The talks did not reach an advanced level, however,” the SNY article read. “Winning a title in New York appeals to Antetokounmpo, per Begley, and would be one reason why he sees them as a destination.”

Knicks would have to pay a big price to land Antetokounmpo

It cannot be understated the kind of price it will cost for the Knicks to land Antetokounmpo. According to Charania, Milwaukee wants either blue-chip prospects or a surplus of draft capital in exchange for him.

New York doesn’t have a ton of draft capital to move, as they sent away five first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in the deal for Mikal Bridges. They don’t have blue-chip prospects either, so a third team might be needed to help facilitate a big trade.

With the trade deadline only a week away, the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes are sure to heat up. In the meantime, the Knicks will focus on the task at hand, which is getting back on track following a brutal stretch of games.