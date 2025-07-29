Knicks analyst suggests All-Star center should remain in starting five

The New York Knicks could have a different feel next season under new head coach Mike Brown. One of the possible changes could be the way the starting five is put together.

Which starting five will the Knicks use next season?

Under Tom Thibodeau last season, the Knicks ran the same starting five all season until Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. At that time, they put Mitchell Robinson into the starting five over Josh Hart, moving Karl-Anthony Towns to the power forward position.

While it is unclear which lineup they will go with on Opening Night, some might be in favor of returning to the old starting five. Forbes analyst Tom Rende is one of those in favor of such.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“The best lineup configuration for the Knicks is to have Karl-Anthony Towns at the center position in order to maximize the effectiveness of the team’s offense,” Rende wrote.

“New York had the 2nd best offensive rating in the NBA over the first 41 games last season with Towns only playing the center position. Things changed over the back half of the year for a variety of reasons, but one was a failure to maximize Towns at the five when non-centers were guarding him. The hope is that Brown finds the magic elixir that allows the Knicks to thrive with a dominant offense that highlights the best traits of Towns at center.”

Knicks could keep Karl-Anthony Towns at center next season

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

New York was a strong offensive group with Towns at center, but the defense was lackluster with him anchoring the paint. The defense quickly improved once Robinson entered the starting five, and it’s a lineup that they are considering going back to at the start of next season.

Starting Towns at the center position would allow them to play a five-out offense, which is a style of play that suits Brown’s coaching schemes. It’ll also allow them to play faster and with more pace, another point of emphasis in Brown’s coaching style.

Knicks should consider starting Mitchell Robinson

However, the defensive drop-off that comes with doing so may not be worth doing. New York’s lack of defense is what cost them key games in the postseason, making that a point to tighten up.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Furthermore, the offensive production wouldn’t slow down with Robinson at the five, as he presents himself as a lob threat and a great offensive rebounder. With him on the court, they will get many more second-chance opportunities for their top offensive weapons to take advantage of.

Regardless, New York will do extensive work with their coaches to determine the best rotations for next season. The expectations are high, so they will want to ensure they are doing what is best for the organization going forward.