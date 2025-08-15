Knicks among the teams most desperate for a championship

The New York Knicks have incredibly high expectations for the 2025-26 season. Many firmly believe that they should at least make the NBA Finals, especially in an Eastern Conference that will be significantly weaker than last year.

Knicks are deemed ‘desperate’ for a championship

New York has made all the moves necessary to build a championship core, including two blockbuster trades last summer for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. As a result, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale listed them as one of the five most desperate teams in the league.

“But urgency needs to be high. The Knicks have already made all the most plausible and obvious changes. They can’t trade a first-round pick again until next summer, they already changed the head coach, and barring epic salary dumps, they won’t have cap space for years. The Leon Rose-led front office has effectively decided this core is it,” Favale wrote.

Despite their star-studded roster last season, they struggled to make a significant impact during the postseason. While they took care of the defending champions in the second round, they were in a dogfight with the Detroit Pistons in the first round and came up short against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks made huge changes this offseason

To address their shortcomings, they made even more changes this offseason. They replaced Tom Thibodeau with Mike Brown as their new head coach and added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency to fortify their bench.

Now, the Knicks are in a prime position to make a run at a title. They have their main core intact for the next few seasons, so this upcoming season in particular won’t be a championship or bust type of year.

However, they still want to meet the expectations being placed on them so that they can prove they belong in the conversation about title contenders.

The Knicks have a very deep team capable of finally snapping the franchise’s half-century-long title drought. Everything has to go right for them for that to come to fruition, but they are fully set up to win a championship for the first time under this core.