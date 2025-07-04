Knicks almost signed backup veteran guard before he signed with Mavericks

Even after the New York Knicks signed free agents Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, the team has not given up on adding potential key pieces to their roster. They have been in the market for bench depth all summer as they look to build a complete roster.

Dante Exum considered signing with the Knicks

SNY’s Ian Begley reported Thursday that veteran guard Dante Exum considered signing with New York before re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks.

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

“Dante Exum considered the Knicks as a possible destination before he agreed to a deal with Dallas on Wednesday (per ESPN),” Begley wrote. “As noted earlier, the Knicks touched base with free agent Ben Simmons this week. So it seems like the Knicks are at least keeping an eye on the market for a backup guard.”

Exum, 29, signed with the Mavericks on a one-year deal on Thursday. He has played eight seasons in the NBA and is tabbed as being an elite perimeter defender while being able to score a solid amount as well.

Exum could have been a valuable addition for the Knicks

Last season, he was limited to just 20 games due to a fractured wrist and broken hand. In those games, he averaged a career-high 8.7 points and 2.8 assists while shooting 48% from the field and 43% from three-point range.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Exum would have been a valuable addition for the Knicks, as he would have provided great shooting along with strong defense. However, bringing him in could have created a logjam at the point guard position, meaning that a trade might have needed to happen to free up both roster space and cap room.

However, Exum could have been useful as a third-string backup in case of an injury. Nevertheless, they will continue searching for more depth as the free agency market begins to dwindle.