Knicks almost made catastrophic move for Utah center

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks made a bold move by acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, filling their need for a dominant center. Towns brings elite scoring to the position and helps mitigate the loss of Julius Randle and the lengthy injury absence of Mitchell Robinson.

The Missed Opportunity: Walker Kessler

The Knicks had been in discussions with the Utah Jazz for months about acquiring Walker Kessler, a young center with plenty of upside. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, New York made several attempts to strike a deal, but acquiring Kessler would have been costly. After already giving up significant draft capital to land Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks lacked the resources to pursue Kessler effectively.

“Before coming to terms on a blockbuster swap with Minnesota for Karl-Anthony Towns mere days before the start of training camp, New York made multiple trade runs at Utah’s Walker Kessler to fill its well-chronicled void at center, league sources say.

“It is believed that Utah wanted at least two future first-round picks for Kessler … after the Knicks had exhausted much of their remaining cache of draft picks in the trade with Brooklyn for Bridges.”

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Kessler, entering his third season, has shown great potential. In 64 games last year, he averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks while shooting an impressive .654 from the field. Despite his shot-blocking prowess, the Knicks needed an immediate impact player for a deep playoff run, which made Towns a more appealing option.

The Salary Difference

One of the key distinctions between Kessler and Towns is their salary. Kessler is on a much more affordable contract, with a $2.9 million cap hit this season and a $4.8 million club option for next year. At just 23 years old, Kessler would have been a cost-effective option for the Knicks.

In contrast, Towns comes with a significant financial commitment. His $49.2 million cap hit this season will rise to $61 million by the 2027–28 season, when he holds a player option. While Towns’ salary is steep, the Knicks were able to acquire him without sacrificing the remaining draft capital, simply swapping contracts by sending Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Why Kessler Wasn’t the Right Fit

Kessler’s lack of scoring production presented a potential issue for the Knicks, who needed more offensive firepower to compete in the Eastern Conference. While Kessler’s shot-blocking abilities are among the best in the league, his inconsistency and the high cost of a potential trade led the Knicks to focus on a player who could contribute immediately.

Additionally, the Knicks have limited draft picks left, having already sent Detroit’s top-13 protected first-round pick to Minnesota. Parting with more draft assets for Kessler would have been challenging.

Knicks’ Starting Lineup and Bench Depth

With Towns now in the fold, the Knicks have one of the strongest starting lineups in the league. However, the trade did shake up their bench. Moving Josh Hart into the starting lineup and trading DiVincenzo thinned their depth, though Miles McBride remains a key reserve. Fortunately, it’s easier to acquire a bench player at the trade deadline than to find a star like Towns.

Overall, the Knicks are well-positioned for success, with a dynamic starting five and plenty of potential as they aim for a deep playoff run.