The NBA has brought back its Shooting Stars event for All-Star weekend, and Team Knicks won the first rendition of it since 2015.

Team Knicks wins Shooting Stars event

The format was a shooting competition between four teams of three. The three players would be made up of two current NBA players and one NBA legend, with the objective to score as many points as possible through each spot of the court.

Team Knicks was made up of All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and legend Allan Houston. Current New York coach Rick Brunson was the designated passer.

Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

The group dominated the first round, scoring 31 points to easily advance to the final round, where they faced Team Cameron, which was made up of Kon Knueppel, Jalen Johnson, and Corey Magette.

Team Cameron made it tough for Team Knicks in the final round. They scored 38 points after Magette found the range from deep to carry his squad, but Team Knicks had other plans.

Team Knicks crushed Team Cameron in the final round

Towns found his range again, knocking down a few long shots to propel his team to victory. Houston still showed he has some game left in the tank, hitting a pair from long range to get his squad up to 47 points to crush Team Cameron and take home the trophy.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Knicks have now taken home a few pieces of hardware, with the NBA Cup trophy also in their possession. They have bigger goals in mind, as they want to win the NBA championship this year and bring home the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Brunson and Towns will both compete in this year’s All-Star Game, but this time as opponents. Brunson will be play on Team USA while Towns will play on Team World, so only one will be deemed a winner this time around.