Knicks’ All-Star duo sets new playoff mark in dominant Game 5 showing

The New York Knicks dominated the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals behind big performances from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The two All-Stars showed up for the Knicks and helped keep their season alive, forcing a Game 6.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns each had big performances in Game 5

Brunson scored 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting from the floor and 4-for-7 from three, while Towns added 24 points and 13 rebounds on 10-for-20 shooting from the floor. With their performances, they became just the third duo in NBA Playoffs history and the first to each score 20 or more points in the first five games of a conference final since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal with the Lakers in 2002, per SNY.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The two players have dominated offensively in this series and have each had their big moments. Brunson took over during Game 5 to propel them to a win, and Towns’ 20-point fourth quarter in Game 3 got them their first win of the series.

Their defensive issues individually have been a negative for New York, and one of the main storylines around the two in this series has been the jarring on/off numbers. The Knicks, statistically, have been a better team with one of them off the court than both of them on the court, with the defense being the biggest factor.

The Knicks will rely on their two All-Stars to make a series comeback

However, the team showed up defensively and covered up their flaws on that side, and the scoring prowess they provided only put more pressure on Indiana. The Pacers haven’t had much of an answer for either two stars this series, and that could be huge as the series heads back to Indiana for Game 6.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York will be leaning heavily on their two All-Stars with their season still on the line, and if they have another big performance like they did on Thursday, they can force a Game 7 back home at Madison Square Garden, where anything is possible.

But for right now, they will turn their attention towards Game 6. That game tips off at 8 P.M. EST Saturday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.