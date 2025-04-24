Knicks’ All-Star center vows to be more aggressive in Game 3

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks had one glaring issue in their Game 2 first-round loss to the Detroit Pistons earlier this week. They didn’t get their All-Star center, Karl-Anthony Towns, involved nearly enough.

Knicks need to get Karl-Anthony Towns more involved

Towns only scored 10 points in Game 2 and took just three shot attempts in the entire second half, all of which came in the third quarter. While the Knicks’ offense has flowed primarily through Jalen Brunson, there is no excuse for Towns not to have looks created for him.

The issue stems from a mix of coaching and a lack of aggressiveness from Towns. Head coach Tom Thibodeau needs to get more creative and draw up schemes for Towns, but the big man also needs to be assertive and be willing to take shots to take pressure off of Brunson.

Ahead of Game 3 against the Pistons, Towns vowed that he will be more aggressive offensively and hope that it leads to better results for everyone.

“I just [have to] be aggressive when I get the chance to make a play,” Towns said, via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “I’ve been double teamed, triple teamed most of my career, so I feel like I can do a pretty good job. I’m comfortable with that situation happening.”

The Knicks will have a better chance of winning if they get Towns more involved

The Knicks need Towns to be aggressive and dominant to give his team a better chance to win. The big man averaged 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds in the regular season, and at times would take over games and lead the charge for New York.

The Pistons play a physical brand of basketball that both Towns and the Knicks will have to match. It all starts with creating looks for Towns and getting him significantly more involved in the offense.

Game 3 against Detroit tips off at 7 P.M. EST on Thursday, and will be broadcast nationally on TNT.