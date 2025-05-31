Knicks’ All-Star center sheds light on foul issues

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns was a machine in their Game 5 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals to keep their season alive. However, it didn’t come without a troubling aspect that has followed him throughout the playoffs.

Fouls continue to give Karl-Anthony Towns trouble

Towns recorded five fouls in the contest, which is the second time that has happened this series and has been a recurring issue all postseason. The foul trouble didn’t hurt New York in Game 5, but it has in other games, and they cannot afford to have that continue.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The NBA on TNT crew spoke to Towns after Game 5, and Basketball Hall of Famer and analyst Charles Barkley asked Towns about the fouls, to which Towns gave a simple response.

“God only knows,” Towns said when asked why he constantly gets into foul trouble.

The Knicks need Towns to stay out of foul trouble

The Knicks can’t afford to have their second-best player constantly sit with a high number of fouls. A significant reason it happens is a lack of discipline on defense, as his struggles on that end of the floor often lead to careless fouls, which ultimately kill momentum for New York.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The lineup change was a way to prevent that from happening, as with Mitchell Robinson anchoring the paint, Towns would have less responsibility guarding down low. However, the Pacers are still looking to attack and get Towns involved in the action, which is where the fouling becomes a concern.

Towns will hope to clean up the foul troubles in Game 6, which tips off at 8 P.M. EST on Saturday. The Knicks have an opportunity to force a Game 7 back home at Madison Square Garden with a win.