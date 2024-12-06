Knicks’ All-Star center recognized in latest league MVP ladder

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

New York Knicks’ center Karl-Anthony Towns is not only having his best individual season in his first year with the franchise, but he is also having an MVP-level campaign through his first 21 games in the Mecca.

Karl-Anthony Towns ranked fifth on the league’s latest MVP ladder

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The NBA’s latest MVP ladder was released Friday, and Towns ranks fifth on the list. Leading the list, perhaps unsurprisingly, is Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Jalen Brunson did not make the list.

Towns was traded to the Knicks right before the start of training camp and has been better than advertised for them. He is averaging 25.2 points, his most since the 2019-20 season, and a career-high 13.2 rebounds per game (2nd in NBA).

In addition, his efficiency is off the charts with a 53.1% field goal percentage and a career-best 45% three-point percentage. He has brought his skills and impact to the floor every game and has elevated this Knicks team to new heights.

Towns has led the Knicks to a successful start to the season

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

His efforts have been instrumental in the team’s 14-8 start along with the Knicks being the league’s top offense. He and Brunson have formed one of the more formidable duos in the entire league, and it seems the trade has paid off nicely for New York.

If these positive trends continue for Towns, he will certainly make the All-Star team, and will likely make an All-NBA team as well. An MVP honoree can’t be ruled out either, though it will be tough for him to beat some of the other premier talents ahead of him.

Nonetheless, it is a huge plus for the Knicks to see their biggest offseason acquisition get recognized for the league’s most prestigious award.