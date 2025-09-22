Knicks’ All-Star center makes interesting analogy describing the day he was traded

New York Knicks’ All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Given the direction that Minnesota seemed to be heading in, it felt as though Towns was going to become a franchise cornerstone.

Karl-Anthony Towns compared being traded to a ‘first breakup’

That seemed to be the case until last fall. Just days before training camp, Towns was traded to the Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, a move that stunned many, given how late in the offseason the move was made.

Towns sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Sunday and described what it was like being traded for the first time in his career.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

“Obviously, it stung. I built my life there. It’s kinda like that first breakup,” Towns said.

Despite the late offseason trade, Towns had a phenomenal first season in New York. He averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and shot 52% from the floor and 42% from three.

Towns will hope to have a big second season with the Knicks

His contributions were rewarded with being named an All-Star starter and an All-NBA third team selection. Towns quickly became a crucial part of the Knicks’ success, and he carried some of that into the playoffs as well with a handful of memorable performances.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Heading into year two with the Knicks, things will be a bit different. They have a new head coach now in Mike Brown, and their roster got much deeper following the key free agent additions of Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele, Malcolm Brogdon, and Landry Shamet.

The expectations are much higher as well, as many believe New York can make a true push for a championship led by Towns and Jalen Brunson. The two have the potential to be the best one-two punch in the league, and the hope is that they continue to build chemistry and become the best version of themselves.