Knicks’ All-Star center listed as trade target

The New York Knicks have a loaded roster right now, but that doesn’t mean they are done pursuing bigger moves. After it was reported that New York nearly made a blockbuster trade for Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, it became clear that the Knicks are prepared to go all-in.

Knicks could move Karl-Anthony Towns in a Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster

However, making such a move could spell the end for other key pieces. Furthermore, a massive trade as such would likely require a third team to join in, as the Knicks don’t have enough assets on their own to get a deal done without fully gutting the roster.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz listed Karl-Anthony Towns as a potential trade target for the Phoenix Suns to pursue, with the reasoning being that the Suns could acquire him in a potential Antetokounmpo deal as the third team involved.

“It’s been 11 years since Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns were teammates at Kentucky, although the Phoenix Suns should be interested in a reunion now,” Swartz wrote. “The Suns could be the third team in a hypothetical Giannis Antetokounmpo-to-New York trade (see the Knicks slide), with Towns headed to Phoenix and young talent like Jalen Green, Ryan Dunn, Khaman Maluach and/or Mark Williams and picks going to the Milwaukee Bucks.”

Towns has been linked to the Suns for some time, as they could use a floor-spacing big man like him. Additionally, the Suns are desperate for another star to have alongside Devin Booker after trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets earlier this summer.

The Knicks will only move Towns for a true upgrade

The Knicks acquired Towns last offseason in a late September trade. He immediately became an important piece for them, as he was named an All-Star starter and received an All-NBA third team selection last season.

New York has not indicated that they will want to trade Towns, but they would likely make him available if it meant that they were acquiring Antetokounmpo or a superstar of some equivalent. Towns is expected to be a key part of the Knicks’ current championship core, but the organization won’t pass up on an opportunity to go all-in.

It is highly unlikely that New York would move Towns midseason, but that is all dependent on how Antetokounmpo’s year in Milwaukee plays out. Until there’s more clarity on his situation, most teams will be playing the waiting game in the trade market to preserve assets to make a push for him.