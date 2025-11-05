The New York Knicks could be without their All-Star center, Karl-Anthony Towns, against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Overnight, he landed on the injury report with an illness and is officially questionable for the game.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns now questionable with illness

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Towns will likely attempt to warm up and decide from there on whether or not he will play. Prior to him landing on the injury report, New York had no players on it, including Mitchell Robinson, who missed their last game for loss management.

If Towns can’t play, expect one of Landry Shamet or Jordan Clarkson to be elevated to the starting lineup. Shamet has logged two starts this season, while Clarkson has been finding his groove off the bench over the past few games.

The Knicks will hope that Towns can play

The Knicks will hope that Towns can play, as he has been playing much better lately and is coming off his best performance of the season. Against the Washington Wizards on Monday, he scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a dominant victory.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If he doesn’t suit up, this could serve as an opportunity for Guerschon Yabusele to make a stronger case to be a part of the rotation. Over the last three games, Yabusele is averaging just 6.3 minutes per game and has seen very inconsistent playing time.

More will be known about Towns’ status before Wednesday’s game, which tips off at 7:30 PM EST and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.