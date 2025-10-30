Knicks’ All-Star center has to turn things around

It has been a rough start to the season for New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns. The big man had arguably his worst game as a Knick on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, and now the focus will be to right the ship.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns is in the midst of a slump

On Tuesday, he scored just eight points on 2-for-12 shooting from the field and 0-for-3 from three-point range. He looked uncomfortable all night as he struggled to score over the Bucks’ tall wings like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, and Kyle Kuzma, and the Knicks ended up losing the game 111-121 after blowing a 12-point halftime lead.

Towns absorbed the bulk of the blame for Tuesday’s loss, holding himself accountable after a poor performance on the court.

“I gotta do whatever is needed to win. I pressed a little bit too much today [in the second half]. I didn’t do what we needed to do to win tonight. That’s on me and I take full responsibility for that,” Towns said following Tuesday’s game, via SNY.

Towns will need to turn things around against the Bulls

Friday against the Chicago Bulls won’t be much easier, as the Bulls have been one of the best defensive teams in the league to start the season. They are also currently 4-0, including wins over the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

However, Towns needs to find a way to get going soon, as they will need him to be at his best to win games. It’s worth noting that he is playing through a quad injury, but if he is on the court, New York needs him to play at a higher level.

Towns is clearly struggling to adapt to the new offensive system Mike Brown has deployed, so it could take him some time to fully acclimate. Luckily, it’s still early in the season and there’s plenty of time for him to figure things out, but the Knicks will want that to happen as soon as possible.