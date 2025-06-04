Knicks’ All-Star center gets treatment for pair of nagging injuries

New York Knicks All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns played through the NBA playoffs with a pair of injuries, and now, with their season officially over, he has gotten treatment for them.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns gets pair of injuries treated

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Towns underwent treatment for a bruised left knee and to repair ligament damage in his left finger. He suffered both injuries during the playoffs.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Towns was crucial to the Knicks’ unprecedented run to the Eastern Conference Finals. He scored at least 20 points in each game of the Eastern Conference Finals and was a key part of their offense throughout the postseason.

Towns dealt with various ailments on his knee and finger throughout the season. He mostly played through those injuries, only missing a handful of games sporadically, but it became clear towards the end of the playoffs that those injuries had some impact on him.

The Knicks will hope he is fully healthy next season

His shooting touch wasn’t the same after suffering the finger injury, and he was notably taking a lot fewer three-pointers. Nevertheless, he still found a way to be impactful despite playing with injuries affecting his shooting.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The hope now is that these injuries will not hamper Towns significantly next season and that the Knicks can have a fully healthy version of their All-Star. New York is gearing up to pursue a championship run, demonstrated by making a change at the head coaching spot with the firing of Tom Thibodeau.

The next head coach is certain to get Towns heavily involved, so New York will need him not to be limited by his nagging injuries.