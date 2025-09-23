Knicks All-Star center denies reports of undergoing offseason procedure

Earlier this offseason, there were reports that New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns underwent procedures on his injured knee and finger. Turns out that neither of those occurred.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns shut down the idea of undergoing offseason procedures

Towns clarified at Media Day on Tuesday that he never underwent any procedures or surgeries during the offseason, and that he will be ready to go for the 2025-26 season.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Towns battled injuries to both his knee and finger throughout the season and playoffs. He missed a handful of games in the early part of the year with what was described as “jumper’s knee,” and he dealt with a finger injury after injuring it midseason.

It was clear that those injuries were hampering his skills on the court, but he still put in a very productive season. In his first season with the Knicks, he averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and shot 52% from the field and 42% from three.

Towns will try to have a dominant 2025-26 season

The big man will hope to have an even bigger season this year, with the expectations for the team as high as they have ever been. Many believe Towns and Jalen Brunson can lead the team to a championship, and that is certainly a realistic possibility if both play up to their potential.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The good news for the Knicks is that Towns appears to be fully healthy coming into the season, and they will hope that they can maintain good overall health on the roster throughout the season.

New York will begin their preseason on Oct. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi.