Knicks’ All-Star center builds chemistry with new head coach at 2-hour dinner

The New York Knicks are going to want to be on the same page as new head coach Mike Brown to win a title. During this time of the offseason, it’s all about building chemistry and bonding before they start their on-court preparations for the regular season.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns has dinner with Mike Brown

All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns revealed on the podcast 7 PM in Brooklyn that he and Brown had a two-hour dinner in Las Vegas earlier this offseason, which he believes helped build a strong connection between the two.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

“We have a chance to win a championship, and that’s only going to happen if everyone’s connected,” Towns said.

It is uncommon for teams to make a significant head coaching change during a championship window. Still, the Knicks are eager to take advantage of a weaker Eastern Conference and want to make it to the NBA Finals next season.

Building chemistry between players and the coach is essential to winning

Hiring Brown is a strong choice given his extensive background as a head coach, and he has worked with all kinds of teams in all different types of situations. He now picks up a Knicks team that is gearing up for a championship run in the 2025-26 season.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Knicks players have shown a willingness to be fully bought into the product, evidenced by Jalen Brunson’s historic pay cut last summer and Mikal Bridges taking slightly less than a max extension this offseason. The players care about winning as much as the coach, and if everyone is on the same page, the sky is the limit for them.

With how big the expectations are for New York this year, they will want to have their potential on full display and avoid struggling their way through the season. The more the players get to know the coach, the stronger the connection will be.