Knicks’ Alec Burks has been completely phased out of rotation

It seems as though there is no more patience for New York Knicks shooting guard Alec Burks. He’s seen his minutes decrease over time and has now registered two consecutive healthy DNPs. The Knicks are benefiting from the decision, as they have secured two huge victories over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

Burks’ struggles since returning to New York in a trade with the Detroit Pistons have been profound. In 22 games with the Knicks this season, he is averaging just 6.5 points on 30% shooting from the field, the lowest field goal percentage in the entire NBA since Feb. 8 out of players who have attempted at least seven field goals per game (minimum 15 games played), according to StatMuse.

As a result, his playing time dropped, going from averaging just over 16 minutes through his first 10 games as a Knick to just 11 minutes per game since then. With Miles McBride’s quantum leap, the need for Burks has lessened, and the return of OG Anunoby from an elbow injury has forced him to become the odd man out in head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation as the playoffs approach.

Alec Burks will likely be out of the Knicks’ playoff rotation

With playoff rosters tending to shrink, it is increasingly unlikely that Burks gets any significant playing time the rest of the way, even with New York having to go on without Julius Randle through the playoffs.

Despite all of this, New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield reported prior to Tuesday’s game against the Bulls that Thibodeau said Burks has to stay ready and in game shape in the event that he is needed in case of a late-season injury.

Tom Thibodeau says Alec Burks has to stay ready. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) April 9, 2024

Burks has likely played his last serious minutes as a Knick

Burks, 32, will be a free agent after this season as his three-year, $30 million contract he signed with the Knicks back in 2021 expires. Given the lack of production coming from him, there is very little chance that the Knicks re-sign him in the offseason, as they will likely focus their attention on bringing back impending free agents Isaiah Hartenstein and OG Anunoby, both of whom have a much greater impact to the team than Burks.

Burks will also likely want to go to a place where he has guaranteed to get substantial burn, and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the reunion with New York panned out the way they had hoped.

Barring a significant injury to a main rotation piece, it seems as though Burks has lost his chance to earn a significant role on this squad, and the focus is likely to shift towards gearing up for the postseason with the guys that are producing strong results.

