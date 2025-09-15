Knicks agree to training camp deal with young former Nets forward

The New York Knicks added another player who will compete for a roster spot, as free agent forward Tosan Evbuomwan has agreed to a training camp deal, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Knicks add Tosan Evbuomwan on training camp deal

SNY’s Ian Begley added that Evbuomwan will be in contention to land a two-way contract. New York currently has two open two-way spots on their roster and now has an intriguing prospect who could land one.

The 6-8 forward has played two seasons in the NBA and has amassed a total of 45 games played. He spent his rookie season with the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons, and spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Last season with Brooklyn, he averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds on 42.7% shooting from the floor and 31.2% from three in 28 games, all off the bench.

The Knicks will have several players compete for roster spots

Evbuomwan is now the second training camp deal the Knicks have inked this offseason, with Garrison Mathews being the other. They also recently added Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet on non-guaranteed deals last week.

The Knicks can carry 21 players for training camp, so more players could sign on in the coming days. They have made it known that they plan to host workouts for a few key veterans, such as Dennis Smith Jr., Alex Len, and Trey Jemison III.

Evbuomwan is an interesting signing as he could serve as wing depth for New York, an area that they currently lack. He will likely not be a main part of their rotation if he lands a new contract with the Knicks, but he has an opportunity to impress the team brass in the coming weeks leading up to the regular season.