Knicks: Aging veteran may have interest in playing in New York

As the New York Knicks look to sign one more player to a veteran’s minimum, a new target may be emerging as free agency continues.

Kevin Love wants to play in a big market next season

According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, Kevin Love, who is expected to be bought out by the Utah Jazz, has interest in playing in a “glamour market.” One of the destinations that Fischer mentioned as a possibility was the Knicks.

“So with Kevin Love, to my understanding, he really only wants to be in the big glamour markets. I do think it would mostly be something along the lines of Kevin Love going to a New York or a Los Angeles type of situation. So, we’ll see if that can materialize for him,” Fischer wrote.

Love, who will be 37 years old next season, would be entering his 18th NBA season. He spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with the Miami Heat, but wasn’t a regular in their rotation this past year and was limited to just 23 games.

In those games, he averaged 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 36% from three-point range. As for the Knicks’ sake, the chances of them signing him for the veteran minimum spot are relatively low.

The Knicks aren’t the best fit for Love

New York has made it clear that they are interested in the backcourt market to fill out their depth, and Love would not have a clear lane to any playing time after they shored up their frontcourt by adding Guerschon Yabusele in free agency.

Therefore, Love may choose somewhere else to sign to have a better opportunity to play. New York has honed in on a handful of free agents who could receive ample playing time, including former All-Star Ben Simmons.

Ultimately, anything could change in the days and weeks ahead, but Love will likely not end up in New York next season.