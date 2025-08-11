Knicks adding former G-League head coach as an assistant

The New York Knicks have made another hire to their coaching staff Monday, as SNY’s Ian Begley reported that New York is adding former G-League head coach T.J. Saint as an assistant coach on Mike Brown’s staff.

Knicks are hiring T.J. Saint to their coaching staff

Saint was formerly the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans G-League team, the Birmingham Squadron, and will bring valuable coaching experience to the table. He led the Squadron to the top offense in the G-League two seasons ago.

According to Begley, he’s viewed as a great offensive mind and can help largely on that end. He also has NBA coaching experience with the Detroit Pistons and has coached at Georgia, Belmont, and Butler at the collegiate level.

Saint will be valuable for the Knicks as they look to enhance their offensive firepower this season. After really struggling to form chemistry throughout last season under Tom Thibodeau, things are hopefully going to improve with Brown taking the reins alongside his new assistants.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

New York is looking to maximize their offense next season

This is the second big coaching hire that will impact the offense the Knicks have made in the past week. Last week, they added Chris Jent to be their associate head coach and assume the role of offensive coordinator.

New York has two All-Stars who are also high-level scorers in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and it is clear that the motives behind the recent hires are to maximize that pairing and help create a free-flowing offensive strategy.

Time will tell if these moves end up paying off, but the Knicks are setting themselves up to be one of the most unstoppable offenses in the entire league next season.