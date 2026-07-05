Oziyah Sellers gives the Knicks a real shooting prospect to evaluate in Summer League instead of a local name to fill out the roster.

The former St. John’s guard signed a Summer League deal after making a team-high 53 threes last season. That gives him a clear role to chase in Las Vegas.

The Knicks already have their core pieces. Sellers’ job is much simpler: hit open threes, defend his position and show enough feel to keep the ball moving.

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Knicks can evaluate Sellers as a shooter

Summer League can trick people quickly, so the bar should stay sane. Sellers is not trying to threaten Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges or the real rotation.

The path is smaller and still worth watching. If Sellers can sprint into threes, avoid getting targeted defensively and make the extra pass, the Knicks get a useful read on him.

His St. John’s season gives him a clean pitch. He started 36 of 37 games, averaged 10.3 points and shot 35.1 percent from three while leading the team in makes from deep.

The Knicks need cheap players with one clear skill

The championship roster is expensive, and the next wave of useful players probably will not arrive fully formed. They will usually have one bankable skill, one obvious weakness and a short window to prove they belong.

Sellers has the shooting piece. Now he has to prove the rest of his game can hold up long enough for the Knicks to keep watching.