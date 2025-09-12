Knicks add more depth by signing former 6MOY award winner

The New York Knicks have now added a third veteran in the last 24 hours. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported early Friday morning that the team is signing former Sixth Man of the Year award winner Malcolm Brogdon to a non-guaranteed one-year deal.

Knicks add Malcolm Brogdon on one-year deal

Brogdon will be in heavy consideration for the team’s final roster spot along with Landry Shamet and Garrison Mathews, who the team signed on Thursday. The veteran guard provides them with additional backcourt depth and strong playmaking and shooting.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Brogdon was limited to just 24 games last year with the Washington Wizards, where he averaged 12.7 points and 4.1 assists while shooting 43% from the field. When healthy, he is a hyper-efficient guard who can make a very strong impact as a reserve.

New York has a clear intention to add scoring depth to their roster this summer, and Brogdon fits that mold very well. He will likely compete with Tyler Kolek for a chance as one of the team’s backup guards, which could determine who gets the full-time spot.

The Knicks have a ton of depth

The Knicks cannot keep more than one of the three veterans they have signed unless they make a trade to open up cap space, so training camp will tell a lot about what their complete roster will look like by the start of the regular season.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Additionally, they have added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele so far this offseason. They now have a much deeper bench than last season and could be one of the best reserve units in the league.

The Knicks’ first preseason game is set for Oct. 2 in Abu Dhabi against the Philadelphia 76ers, while the regular season for them begins on Oct. 22 at Madison Square Garden against the Cleveland Cavaliers.